Soros-Funded Media Matters Smears Tucker Carlson Over Decade-Old Shock Jock Radio Appearances

Media Matters launched a new smear against Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Sunday compiling a bunch of out-of-context, heavily edited comments/jokes he made over a decade ago while on shock jock radio with Bubba the Love Sponge.

You can see Media Matters’ manipulative edited video on YouTube if you’re so inclined.

Tucker is refusing to apologize:

Carlson was employed by MSNBC at the time and it caused no controversy.

Bill Maher made similar comments in the past and was defended by the left:

Does anyone believe for a second these leftists give a s*** what Tucker Carlson said on shock jock radio with Bubba the Love Sponge so many years ago?

They want to take him down because he represents a threat to the establishment.

They don’t like the fact he stands up against the US war machine and speaks out against mass immigration.

They don’t like the fact he gives honest leftists like Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang a platform on national television.

That’s why some loser went through potentially hundreds of these old interviews and listened to them in their entirety just find some comments/jokes they could take out of context to attack him over.

Ian Miles Cheong nailed it:

They’re trying to destroy this man because of the threat he represents to the establishment and their billionaire globalist bosses. They can’t argue in favor of prog-globalism and defend brainwashing kids with transgender propaganda so they just dig up old comments they can misconstrue and take out of context.

A search of their archives shows they defended Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s defense of infanticide and didn’t even write about his blackface-KKK controversy (other than to attack one Fox News employee for suggesting Northam should “dig in” and not resign [which was also taken totally out of context]).

These dishonest hacks don’t give a damn about anything other than helping their globalist masters seize power.

Kudos to Tucker Carlson for refusing to issue a groveling apology and instead standing strong in the face of these dishonest smears.


