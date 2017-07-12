Soros-Funded Protest at White House Demands Prosecution for Donald Trump Jr.

A protest outside the White House on Tuesday organized by the George Soros-funded political action committee (PAC) MoveOn.org called for the prosecution of President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. amid evidence a Russian lawyer offered to provide him with damaging information on Hillary Clinton in the run-up to last year’s presidential election.

“We saw just a few hours ago the email in which Donald Trump Jr. was promised as part of Russia and its government’s efforts to help Donald Trump win this election,” a leading protester said in front of the podium.

Protesters could be seen holding placards produced by the progressive PAC MoveOn.org with the phrases “Resist” and “Investigate Trump,” with substantial funding from left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Protesters appeared to be calling for an investigation into Donald Trump and his son’s alleged collusion with Russia, although the organization’s Washington director suggested authorities should start prosecution proceedings immediately.

