A report from the Washington Free Beacon notes that Billionaire elitist George Soros has pumped more than $50 million into Democrats’ election campaigns for 2020, a record amount, and around $30 million more than he spent in 2016, with over three months still to go.

The report notes that Soros created a ‘Democracy’ PAC in 2019, and that Federal Election Commission figures show the PAC distributed almost $17 million in last the quarter alone.

This means that Soros has pumped in $48 million to leftist groups.

That figure is more than Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, the report notes.

The report adds that Soros has also pledged $4 million directly to Democratic campaigns and committees, outside of the PAC. This means that the $22 million Soros spent in 2016 has been more than doubled this time around.

The direct $4 million includes hundreds of thousands going to the DNC-led Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, and the Biden Victory Fund, according to the figures.

The fact that Soros diverts the money through the PAC and groups within the Open Society Foundation network means that his name is kept off the top of donation lists. However, anyone taking more than a cursory look at where Democratic money is coming from can see that Soros is funding a huge chunk of the operation.



Call it like it is. A specter is haunting the United States. It’s nothing less than a radical communist political conspiracy. What we are seeing across these United States is funded in large part by corporations engaging in chinese slave labor and the notorious unchallenged usurpation of George Soros. And like the Sublime Perfect Masters of old, Soros will take nothing less than the collapse of the United States at any cost.

Earlier this month, in an interview with The New York Times, Open Society Foundations President Patrick Gaspard announced that the organisation, headed by billionaire George Soros, is to “double down” on funding “black-led justice organizations”.

The interview was accompanied by a press release from the Open Society declaring that “The largest share of this support—$150 million—will be through a set of five-year grants to Black-led justice organizations that helped to create and now sustain the momentum towards racial equality.”

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!