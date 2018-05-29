Soros' Open Society Literally Behind Starbucks' Sensitivity Training

The organization conducting Starbucks’ racial sensitivity training, The Perception Institute, receives “generous” contributions from globalist kingpins George Soros and the Ford Foundation.

With campaigns such as “Black Male Re-imagined,” The Perception Institute aims to put an end to accusations of discrimination after a Starbucks worker called police on two black customers.

However, with such “generous supporters” as the Ford Foundation, the W.K Kellogg Foundation and Open Society Foundation, chaired by Soros, Starbucks’ obsession with race is about to hit high gear.

Soros and the Ford Foundation, for instance, have been behind such racial initiatives as the Black Lives Matter movement, which nurtures a black people versus police mentality, and ignores police violence against other Americans.

As other companies follow suit, The Perception Institute will ensure racial division remains a key part of your coffee-buying experience.