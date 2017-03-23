Soros Operative David Brock Suffers Heart Attack

Media Matters founder David Brock has suffered a heart attack but is expected to make a “swift recovery,” a senior aide said Wednesday.

“David Brock suffered a heart attack while working in the Washington DC office early Tuesday,” Bradley Beychok, Brock’s chief of staff, said in a statement.

“He was quickly transported to a local hospital, received prompt medical treatment, and we are looking forward to a swift recovery.”

“We thank everyone for their well wishes, and especially want to thank the wonderful doctors and staff who treated David. We kindly ask for privacy as he recovers,” the statement added.

Brock, 54, a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, founded the nonprofit liberal media watchdog publication Media Matters for America in 2004.

Read more