Soros Operatives Persist in Hungary

Migration and Brussels’ “pro-migration policy” continue to be a threat to member states, despite the growing number of states, heads of government and citizens voicing objections to them, the ruling Fidesz party’s parliamentary spokesman told a press conference on Sunday. Another pro-government lawmaker was accusing the European Parliament of serving George Soros’s interests.

Janos Halasz commented on a statement released by Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, on Thursday, saying that EU states should “put the human rights of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, as well as the principle of responsibility sharing, at the centre of their migration and asylum policies.”

Mijatovic said that reception spots for migrants within or outside the EU should operate with “a clear procedure … to ensure durable solutions, including resettlement, for those in need of protection, as well as safe returns for those who do not, to avoid overcrowding and disembarked persons being left in a situation of prolonged uncertainty.”

Read more

Also: