Soros Project Joins Nonprofit Group to "Boost Democratic Candidates" in at Least 11 States - Report

A dark money nonprofit is teaming up with a project launched earlier this year financed by political billionaire activists Tom Steyer and George Soros in a bid to boost Democratic causes and candidates in at least 11 states, according to campaign finance disclosure documents.

The State Engagement Fund, a 501(c)(4) based in Washington, D.C., does not have to disclose its donors. From late August through September, State Engagement Fund made four donations worth $2.1 million to State Victory Action.

State Victory Action, meanwhile, is a 527 organization formed this year. Previous disclosures showed nearly all of that group’s $11 million in seed funding had come from billionaire political activists Tom Steyer and George Soros.

