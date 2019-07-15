Soros Running Ads In Central America Telling Migrants They Will Get Free Stuff In The USA

Illegal immigrants tell a local news reporter they came to the United States because they saw advertisements online, in newspapers and on TV talking about the loads of free handouts that await them in the United States.

“They say if we come to the United States we can find work,” one man tells KGBT CBS4 reporter Sydney Hernandez, who recently witnessed close to 300 illegals cross the border in a single night.

“Yes,” another illegal confirms, “we’ve been told that, we read it on our newspapers. That’s why we’re here.”

Hernandez says every illegal immigrant she interviewed says they came to the US “because free American services and assistance are being advertised in their home countries.”

