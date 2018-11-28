Soros "Seeking to Influence" European Elections - Hungarian Official

George Soros “is again seeking to influence the European Parliamentary elections”, the communications director of ruling Fidesz told Hungarian public media on Tuesday, adding that the US financier was backing “pro-migration forces.”

Balazs Hidveghi spoke in reaction to a meeting between Soros and Frans Timmermans, vice-president of the European Commission, and said that the talks reflected that “Brussels is irrevocably in Soros’ pocket.”

Hidveghi insisted that Timmermans is a “notorious pro-migration politician” who has “regular talks with Soros behind closed doors”, while his spokesperson “would not answer questions about the talks.”