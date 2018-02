Left-wing billionaire George Soros is flooding yet another district attorney’s race with massive out-of-state donations.

Soros has already spent just under $70,000 backing a primary challenge to Bexar County District Attorney Nicholas LaHood, according to campaign finance documents reviewed by The Daily Caller.

LaHood is a Democrat but opposes sanctuary cities and said he supports Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s crackdown on cities that defy federal immigration law.

