Soros Taunt: "Orban Started Really Going Wrong When he Made his Father Rich"

Financial Times published a lengthy portait of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

US financier George Soros also contributed to the article, he said “Orban started really going wrong when he made his father rich by giving him a quasi-monopoly on road-building materials, which was a big source of wealth. That’s when [Orban] started building a mafia state. It’s really when he actually gained power.”

Soros said he took the term “mafia state” from former liberal education minister Balint Magyar, who wrote several books about it.

