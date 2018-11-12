Soros-Tied Hillary Alumni Group Helping to Organize Volunteers for Florida Recount

Demand Justice, an organization founded by former members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and associated with a “social welfare organization” financed by billionaire activist George Soros, is helping to organize volunteers to aid Senator Bill Nelson’s campaign with the Florida recount.

Demand Justice sent out a blast email asking for “volunteers to help out in a variety of roles in the recount process, including observing at polls, data processing, and logistics organization.”

The group advertised that it is seeking supporters who are either in Florida or who can travel there.

The email linked to a signup form on Nelson’s campaign website asking for volunteers in the following areas: Observing the counts; scheduling volunteers and staff; data processing; general logistics; and outreach.

Demand Justice, which formed earlier this year, took center stage when it helped leadopposition to President Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh.

The organization came under news media scrutiny for its refusal to disclose its donor list. The Associated Press reported:

Demand Justice was formed just a few months ago and is structured in such a way that it doesn’t have to file annual tax returns. That’s because it’s “fiscally sponsored” by a tax-exempt social welfare organization called the Sixteen Thirty Fund. The Sixteen Thirty Fund files federal tax returns but doesn’t have to disclose the identities of its donors.

A recent Daily Caller investigation found that Soros’s Open Society Policy Center (OSPC) previously donated some $2.2 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the fiscal sponsor for Demand Justice.

