Soros-Tied Hillary Alumni Group Helping to Organize Volunteers for Florida Recount

Demand Justice, an organization founded by former members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and associated with a “social welfare organization” financed by billionaire activist George Soros, is helping to organize volunteers to aid Senator Bill Nelson’s campaign with the Florida recount.

Demand Justice sent out a blast email asking for “volunteers to help out in a variety of roles in the recount process, including observing at polls, data processing, and logistics organization.”

The group advertised that it is seeking supporters who are either in Florida or who can travel there.

The email linked to a signup form on Nelson’s campaign website asking for volunteers in the following areas: Observing the counts; scheduling volunteers and staff; data processing; general logistics; and outreach.

Demand Justice, which formed earlier this year, took center stage when it helped leadopposition to President Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh.

The organization came under news media scrutiny for its refusal to disclose its donor list. The Associated Press reported:

Demand Justice was formed just a few months ago and is structured in such a way that it doesn’t have to file annual tax returns. That’s because it’s “fiscally sponsored” by a tax-exempt social welfare organization called the Sixteen Thirty Fund. The Sixteen Thirty Fund files federal tax returns but doesn’t have to disclose the identities of its donors.

A recent Daily Caller investigation found that Soros’s Open Society Policy Center (OSPC) previously donated some $2.2 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the fiscal sponsor for Demand Justice.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Owen Shroyer: How Big Tech Censorship Delivered the Mid-Terms to the Dems

Owen Shroyer: How Big Tech Censorship Delivered the Mid-Terms to the Dems

U.S. News
Comments
"Dear God, Please, Yes": Kellyanne Conway Reacts to News Hillary Could Run in 2020

“Dear God, Please, Yes”: Kellyanne Conway Reacts to News Hillary Could Run in 2020

U.S. News
Comments

Georgia: Desperate Dems File Last-Minute Lawsuit to Delay Vote Certification

U.S. News
comments

Hillary Clinton will run for president again in 2020, former adviser says

U.S. News
comments

Report: CNN And Jim Acosta File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration

U.S. News
comments

Comments