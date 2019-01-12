Soros-Tied Hillary Alumni Group Raising Funds to Challenge Trump’s ‘Racist Wall’ in Courts

NEW YORK — Demand Justice, an organization founded by former members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and associated with a “social welfare organization” financed by billionaire activist George Soros, is raising money for an eventual court fight against what the group describes as President Trump’s proposed “racist, unnecessary wall.”

Demand Justice claims: “This lawless president has created a humanitarian crisis along the southern border of our country by targeting asylum seekers; already, two children have died in U.S. border patrol custody.”

The organization fails to mention that Trump’s proposed barrier seeks to stop the “humanitarian crisis” of illegal aliens, including children, attempting the dangerous trek to cross the porous U.S.-Mexico border.

In an email blast, Demand Justice asks supporters for $5 to eventually challenge any proposed barrier in the court system:

If Trump takes this unprecedented action, it WILL be challenged in the courts. This is why we fight. Give $5 now. We won’t allow Trump to hold our country hostage with his fearmongering and scare tactics. The courts may be our last line of defense against Trump’s authoritarian impulses and now is the time to show him we won’t stand down. Give $5 now to help us fight back.

Read more