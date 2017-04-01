Soros-Tied Networks, Foundations Joined Forces to Create Trump ‘Resistance’ Fund

Image Credits: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Three liberal donor networks and foundations with ties to billionaire George Soros have joined forces to form a new fund to “resist” President Donald Trump.

The Emergent Fund, which carries a goal of fighting “immediate threats” to “immigrants, women, Muslim and Arab-American communities, black people, LGBTQ communities, and all people of color,” was established late last year to quickly fund groups to take direct, immediate action against Republicans.

Since the fund’s formation, it has received little public attention. It has raised over half a million dollars to give to groups opposing Republicans, such as the Black Lives Matter Network. The fund has extensive ties to significant liberal networks and groups.

“These communities need increased capacity so that they can respond, act nimbly, and develop new strategies in this new period,” the fund’s website states. “The fund will focus on grassroots organizations in communities of color who are facing injustice based on racial, ethnic, religious and other forms of discrimination. We will provide resources to defend against what’s coming, and to develop innovative strategies to transform our country.”

