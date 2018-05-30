Soros to Begin Massive Campaign Meddling in UK Politics

George Soros is financing a campaign to begin in the next few days to push for a second referendum to go against the will of the British people, who already, in the largest voter turnout in UK history, have voted to leave the EU.

His campaign directly goes against what was already decided upon in the 2016 vote. However, as a foreigner, he believes he knows better what the British public want.

We now have a bizarre situation where a man who has funded the democratic party in the US, and is behind some of the accusations against the Russians of meddling in the US election, despite there being no evidence of such, is now meddling in UK elections.

