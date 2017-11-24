Soros Views ‘Nation-state as Problem,’ Wants ‘One World Government’ Solution: US State Senator

Billionaire globalist George Soros is working to undermine countries that value nationalist policies in order to institute a globalist government, Virginia State Senator Richard Black said in a recent interview.

Soros’ contempt for the nation-state is evidenced most recently by his interference in Hungary’s migration policies, Black told RT.

In recent months, Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed Soros’ globalist plan would destroy Europe’s “cultural and ethnic identity,” as well as its “Christian nature,” and called on the nation’s security services to investigate the “Soros empire” of NGOs inundating the country with pro-migrant propaganda.

Soros, meanwhile, has accused Orban of anti-Semitic attacks and “hate-mongering.”

According to Sen. Black, Soros views nation-states who implement the will of the people as a problem standing in the way of a globalist government, which would serve only the wealthy oligarchs.

“He is with the oligarchs, he is not with the ordinary people,” Sen. Black asserts.

Read the senator’s various other criticisms of Soros and his NGOs in his interview with RT.com:

RT: What reputation does George Soros and the Open Society Foundations have in the world? What role do they play?

Richard Black: George Soros is an immensely wealthy billionaire. He has an interest in converting the world. He has a very, very sinister reputation throughout the world, and he is viewed widely as being anti-moral and anti-nationalistic. His belief appears to be that we should have a globalist government that dictates to the people and that nations are a sort of an impediment, because when you have national governments – they express the will of the people. When you have a globalist government it simply exhibits the views of the oligarchs and has very little regard for the people. That is the side he is on – he is with the oligarchs, he is not with the ordinary people.

RT: The Hungarian government and the ruling party have been accusing George Soros of interfering in the domestic affairs of Hungary and other nations. Do you think their claims are valid? Do they have a reason to be wary of Soros’ activities?

RB: Soros has interfered very dramatically in the affairs of Hungary and a number of eastern European countries. But right now his focus is on Hungary. I would certainly applaud the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban is a man who gets things done. When he had illegal immigrants pouring across the border into Hungary, he sent the army out, he put up a wall, and within a month he had stopped immigration from crossing Hungary.

I think for people like Soros and the rest of the globalists, they view the nation-state as a problem because the nation expresses the will of the people of that nation and it serves their personal interest. Whereas if you have a one world government than it can simply disregard the interest of the people, and it can basically cater to the very wealthy oligarchs.

I would mention that the background of Soros is a very, very poor one. He is known as the man, who was a currency manipulator, who broke the Bank of England – one of the most powerful banks in the world. He disrupted the Malaysian financial stability back in 1997, and he crushed the Bank of Thailand and forced 600,000 temporary workers to give up their homes and leave. So he thinks nothing of ordinary people. He is willing to crush them out; he is willing to destroy their lives and their livelihoods.

Prime Minister Orban and also the Fidesz Vice Chairman [Gergely] Gulyás have united and have fought very hard against Soros. Soros is trying to subvert the country of Hungary. He does it through these non-governmental organizations. The NGOs – there are some good ones, but there are very many of them that act as a Fifth Column to undermine the stability and integrity of the countries. Often they work in conjunction with covert intelligence agencies – whether it is the CIA, MI6, French intelligence and so on. They act as sort of an internal intelligence agency that is always there when the time comes to overthrow the government. The prime minister of Hungary recognizes this danger. He is not going to stand for it.

One of the big points of contention is that Soros is running a university in Budapest to promote the liberal ideas he believes in. These are ideas that break down the culture, they break down the moral values, and they break down the national integrity of the nation…

RT: Soros had been calling for the EU to apply pressure against conservative governments of Hungary and Poland, while Soros-funded NGOs are heavily criticizing EU countries for not accepting more migrants and asylum seekers. What, in your opinion, does Soros wish to achieve do doing this?

RB: The real rebellion against the European Union seems to be emanating from the eastern European countries. Soros is also having great conflict with Poland. Poland is becoming increasingly nationalistic. They are adamantly opposed to immigration. The immigrants flow through Eastern Europe into Germany.

Chancellor Angela Merkel invited a million immigrants to be brought to Germany, and of course, they immediately began raping and terrorizing the nation. And it looks as though Angela Merkel may very well lose her leadership in Germany. The country has been thrown into a crisis strictly because of the sexual assault of the German people by the immigrants that were brought in, by people like Soros, by people like the European Union. I think where you see the strongest resistance is in Eastern Europe. Not so much in Germany, not so much in France, which is almost a lost country by now. But there is still the ability of the people of Eastern Europe to rise up and fight this…

RT: How do you think things will develop in Hungary? How will the people react there?

RB: There will be an immense amount of money that will be spent against Prime Minister Orban and against his party. But I have watched the Hungarian people throughout their history, and there are no tougher or more independent people than the Hungarians. I have great confidence in the nation of Hungary. I know they will be influenced by the EU that will pressure them and try to compel them through dictatorial means to accept whatever the EU wants, including the reinstitution of the whole corrupt Soros organization there that seeks to undermine the values of the Hungarian people.