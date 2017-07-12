Soros’s Son Continues Generous Donations to Dems with Maxed Out DNC Contribution

Alexander Soros, son of liberal billionaire George Soros and the managing partner of Soros Brothers Investments, gave $33,900 to the Democratic National Committee, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The $33,900 donation from Alexander Soros to the DNC, the maximum amount that can be given to a national party in a calendar year, was made on April 28, records show. Alex also provided a $2,700 contribution to Friends of Maria, the campaign committee of Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell (Wash.), and $1,000 to Ossoff for Congress, the campaign committee of failed Georgia Democratic candidate John Ossoff this year.

Alex has outpaced his father in political giving to Democratic campaign committees so far this cycle. George Soros provided a $2,700 donation to Sen. Cantwell’s campaign and a $1,000 contribution to John Ossoff, filings show.

Alexander, who has posted pictures of himself on social media day-drinking with Democratic leadership, including Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y), has quietly stepped up as a major donor to liberal campaigns and causes in recent years. Throughout the 2016 election cycle, Alex increased his donations to Democrats by millions of dollars, the Washington Free Beacon previously reported.

Read more