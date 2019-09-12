Sorry, Readers: 'Wax My Balls Tranny' Selling Bras Online

We’re sorry to report the transgender who wanted to host a topless pool party featuring 12-year-old girls and demanded beauticians wax her testicles is now selling bras on the internet.

Again, we regret to inform you Jessica Yaniv, who filed a complaint against a Brazilian waxing company after they refused to wax her balls, posted a tweet last week advertising her used underwear for $60.

Reactions on Twitter to Yaniv’s offer were about what you’d expect, ranging from revulsion to outright disgust.


