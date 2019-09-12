Sorry, Readers: 'Wax My Balls Tranny' Selling Bras Online

We’re sorry to report the transgender who wanted to host a topless pool party featuring 12-year-old girls and demanded beauticians wax her testicles is now selling bras on the internet.
Again, we regret to inform you Jessica Yaniv, who filed a complaint against a Brazilian waxing company after they refused to wax her balls, posted a tweet last week advertising her used underwear for $60.
Anyone wanna buy my bras? 38D/C. $60 great deal! More info here! Pickup only https://t.co/JV5UNEZXlM pic.twitter.com/AQQyNr1KEg
— Jessica Yaniv (@trustednerd) September 5, 2019
Reactions on Twitter to Yaniv’s offer were about what you’d expect, ranging from revulsion to outright disgust.
Placing the bras on the floor is really sanitary. Then again…I'd rather see them modeled on the floor rather than on man boobs.
Get Psychiatric help!!! This had better not be another attempt to lure young women to you! If you want to be an “activist” donate them to a women’s center.
Whos buying this??!! pic.twitter.com/ZrI1GXENt9
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA JESUS. I’m up for a bidding war right here, a sample of your DNA would be great for police databases.
I live for this moment. This is the reason I was brought into this planet.
Jk. I’m actually barfing over a toilet looking at this https://t.co/AghU9d9tqh
