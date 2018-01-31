Infowars reporters Rob Dew, Owen Shroyer, and Millie Weaver roast SOTU speaker Joe Kennedy as he drools through this speech.

The internet was predictably relentless with jokes about Kennedy’s slimy lips.


Related Articles

Mika Brzezinski Defends Dems Not Clapping For 'Great Dictator' Trump

Mika Brzezinski Defends Dems Not Clapping For ‘Great Dictator’ Trump

U.S. News
Comments
ACLU Attacks Trump SOTU Speech: Used Word 'America' Over 80 Times!

ACLU Attacks Trump SOTU Speech: Used Word ‘America’ Over 80 Times!

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: CNN Forced To Dismiss Its Own Poll After Huge Majority Register Positive Reaction To SOTU

U.S. News
Comments

Lawmakers Press Pence to Help 100 Iranian Christians in Legal Limbo in Austria

U.S. News
Comments

Is Television Heading for ‘Dump On Trump’ Overload?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments