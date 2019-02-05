Sour Grapes: Georgia Dem Party Insists Stacey Abrams ‘Had Her Election Stolen’

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams didn’t lose the election, but had it “stolen from her” despite her losing by over 50,000 votes, according to the Georgia Democrat Party.

The claim came after satire news site The Onion penned a mocking column Tuesday poking fun at Abrams’ stubborn refusal to accept her defeat in the 2018 midterms with the headline, “Guilt-Ridden Stacey Abrams Wondering When She Should Tell Democrats That She Lost Her Election.”

Guilt-Ridden Stacey Abrams Wondering When She Should Tell Democrats That She Lost Her Election https://t.co/dqZjFqmO3K pic.twitter.com/2BJWiiVVqo — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 5, 2019

Unamused, the Georgia Democrat Party replied: “Hey @TheOnion – think you actually mean “Had Her Election Stolen.”

Hey @TheOnion – think you actually mean "Had Her Election Stolen." — Georgia Democrat (@GeorgiaDemocrat) February 5, 2019

It’s a remarkable statement, given even the far-left Washington Post had to admit that Abrams lost by over 50,000 votes, well outside the margin of error.

Naturally, the Twitter users were quick to point out the absurdity of it all.

…the Georgia Democratic Party knows they're arguing with The Onion, right? — Hugh Evans (@HughCHEvans) February 5, 2019

This is a Wendy's, sir. — Jeff W (@JefftheWASP) February 5, 2019

Lolz… She lost by more than 54,000 votes. That’s a gap far outside the margin of fraud or suppression. If Kemp was a "vote suppressor," he’s the least successful vote suppressor alive…because turnout in Georgia was WAY higher then usual. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 5, 2019

Arguing with @TheOnion made my year and it is only February — Kevin (@kevinpost) February 5, 2019

If only those illegals could vote — milehigh 🇺🇸🚒 (@milehigh20) February 5, 2019

The bizarre exchange comes as Abrams is poised to deliver the Democrat Party’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech from the House floor at 8PM CT.

