Source: Trump Focused on Mental Health Legislation Instead of Gun Control

Image Credits: Richard Ellis/Getty Images.

The Second Amendment Foundation’s (SAF) Alan Gottlieb indiciates President Donald Trump has pivoted from any consideration of gun control and is focused on mental health reforms.

Gottlieb, SAF’s founder and executive vice president, told Breitbart News the White House contacted him and informed him that Trump “will only support mental health legislation, no gun control.”

This comes after Trump initially voiced support for expanded background check legislation following mass shootings, only to scale back that support and eventually note that the U.S. already has background checks that are “strong.”

On August 5–two days after the El Paso, Texas, shooting and one day after the Dayton, Ohio, shooting–Trump called for bipartisan action for “strong background checks.” He referenced background checks again on August 7, then appeared to slowly shift away from that position.

