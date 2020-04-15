Sources Tell Fox News WHO Was "Complicit" in Helping China Cover Up Coronavirus Leak From Wuhan Lab

Image Credits: Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images.

Multiple sources have told Fox News that coronavirus was leaked from a lab in Wuhan and that the World Health Organization was “complicit” in helping China to cover up the truth behind the outbreak.

“COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China’s effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States,” reported Fox News, citing “multiple sources who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China’s government and seen relevant materials.”

A worker at the laboratory caught the virus from a bat and then spread the disease amongst the population of Wuhan.

According to the sources, this represents the “costliest government coverup of all time” and “the World Health Organization (WHO) was complicit from the beginning in helping China cover its tracks.”

Chinese authorities then created the narrative that the virus emerged out of the Wuhan wet market, despite the specific bat involved not being sold there, in order to distract from the true source of the outbreak.

“China “100 percent” suppressed data and changed data, the sources tell Fox News. Samples were destroyed, contaminated areas scrubbed, some early reports erased, and academic articles stifled.”

Doctors who attempted to blow the whistle and warn the world were also silenced by Beijing.

The WHO then repeatedly amplified China’s propaganda about the spread of the virus, including the erroneous January 14th claim that no human to human transmission had occurred when in fact this had happened in November.

The revelation bolsters Trump’s decision to cut funding from the WHO, an action for which he has received widespread condemnation.

It also once again embarrasses a plethora of mainstream media outlets who for weeks insisted it was a dangerous “fake news” conspiracy theory to suggest the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab.

