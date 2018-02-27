South Africa Endorses Land Theft Without Compensation

Image Credits: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / Getty.

South Africa’s parliament on Tuesday passed a motion brought by the radical left party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to carry out land expropriation without compensation, a key pillar of the ruling ANC government and new President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The motion, which would include a review of the constitution, was sponsored by the leader of the EFF Julius Malema and was passed by an overwhelming majority of 241 votes in favor versus 83 votes against the proposal.

“We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land,” Malema told parliament while presenting the motion.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Merkel Walks Out on Right-Wing Leader Criticizing Migration Policies

Video: Merkel Walks Out on Right-Wing Leader Criticizing Migration Policies

Globalism
Comments
BUCHANAN: The Eternal Lure of Nationalism

BUCHANAN: The Eternal Lure of Nationalism

Globalism
Comments

Report: Soros Manipulating Italian Elections

Globalism
Comments

Hungary Calls for UN Human Rights Commissioner to Resign

Globalism
Comments

Le Pen At CPAC: “All I Want Is The Survival Of My Nation”

Globalism
Comments

Comments