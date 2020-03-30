South Africa Struggles to Enforce Quarantine, Social Distancing As Coronavirus Spreads

South Africa’s newly implemented 21-day lockdown is off to a rocky start.

“Police and soldiers have struggled to enforce the new restrictions in poor areas of South Africa as cases of coronavirus increase to more than 1,000,” Sky News reported Saturday.

From Reuters, “South Africa Struggles With Lockdown as It Records First Coronavirus Death”:
Bustling streets and long queues at supermarkets highlighted South Africa’s struggle to adapt to a new lockdown on Friday, as the country recorded its first coronavirus death.

In the poor township of Alexandra near Johannesburg’s financial district, a group of men drank openly in the street until police intervened and ordered the supermarkets to close.

“How can you stay home without food? The reason we are here is because we are hungry. We are here to get groceries so we can be able to stay indoors, you can’t stay indoors without food,” Alexandra resident Linda Songelwa told Reuters.

[…] Police Minister Bheki Cele said there had been “a few issues” with the lockdown, including in Alexandra and where people had not observed social distancing in shop queues.

“Sometimes people that join those queues are not even there to make the shopping, they are there for outing because they don’t have other activities… So we are sifting all those things, and we are going to be very tough with those people.”


The Guardian said on Friday that the West “must dig deep” to save Africa because they “won’t beat coronavirus on [their] own.”

Folks on Twitter responded by saying they wouldn’t dare, lest they be accused of being “white saviours” or “colonizers” by politicos like David Lammy.

