South Africa's Ramaphosa, ANC Retain Power With Election Win

Image Credits: Michele Spatari/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

The final results of the 2019 national elections are in, with the ANC securing a solid majority for another term governing the country.

Despite the victory, however, the final outcome of the election represents the worst performance from the ANC post-1994.

In the 1994 election, the ANC won the election with 62.7% of the vote, with the National Party sitting in the opposition benches with 20.4%.

