South Bend Cops Warn of ‘Mass Exodus’ as Morale Tanks Over Buttigieg Handling of Shooting

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

As South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg commands national attention with his media-savvy presidential bid, the firestorm back home over an officer-involved shooting shows no sign of settling soon — with the mayor facing criticism not only from protesters but police who say his handling has crushed morale and risks a “mass exodus” from the force.

“Morale around here has been terrible. We do nothing,” one police officer, a 20-year veteran of the force, told Fox News. “We call ourselves firemen, we sit around in parking lots until we’re called and then we go to the call, because if you say or do something wrong, then you get hung.”

Scott Olson/Getty Images

“At an all-time low,” another officer said of morale. “It’s been really demoralizing and hard to come to work lately.”

Read more


Ilhan Omar voted down a bill that would have stopped barbaric family members from being able to mutilate the genitals of children.


Related Articles

Comey Embedded Secret Agent in White House To Spy On Trump -- Report

Comey Embedded Secret Agent in White House To Spy On Trump — Report

U.S. News
Comments
Bernie Sanders Mocked For Admitting He Will Have to Cut Staff Hours to Pay Them $15 Minimum Wage

Bernie Sanders Mocked For Admitting He Will Have to Cut Staff Hours to Pay Them $15 Minimum Wage

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC: The Word “Trump” Is A “Modern-day Swastika”

U.S. News
comments

Thousands Join Protests Demanding Puerto Rico’s Governor Resign

U.S. News
comments

New York City Hit by Another Power Outage

U.S. News
comments

Comments