South Carolina Port Terminal Evacuated Over 'Potential Dirty Bomb' Threat

Image Credits: SCPA / Wiki.

A terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina has been evacuated because of a ‘potential threat in a container ship, the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

“Authorities were made aware of a potential threat in a container aboard the vessel Maersk Memphis in the [seaport of] Port of Charleston” at 8:00pm local time on Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said.

According to the statement, the Maersk Memphis is currently moored at Charleston’s Wando terminal “which has been evacuated while law enforcement units from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies investigate the threat.”

The authorities later established a safety zone around the vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The FBI has also arrived to investigate a report of a “dirty bomb” aboard a vessel, a source from the Coast Guard told local WCSC-TV.

Officers from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department, as well as hazmat crews, have arrived at the scene, according to WCSC-TV.

The Maersk Memphis has been evacuated and its crew is safe and ashore, Reuters reported, citing Maersk Group.


Related Articles

NY Times Attacks Sarah Palin In Response to Leftist Shooter Rampage

NY Times Attacks Sarah Palin In Response to Leftist Shooter Rampage

Hot News
Comments
Health Chief, 4 others get Flint Manslaughter Charges

Health Chief, 4 others get Flint Manslaughter Charges

Hot News
Comments

Liberal WaPo Analysis Writer, Budding Author Deletes Heinous Tweet About Shooting

Hot News
Comments

GOP Lawmaker Links Shooting to ‘outrageous’ Dem Rhetoric

Hot News
Comments

Infowars Has Red-Pilled America’s Brain

Hot News
Comments

Comments