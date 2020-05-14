South Carolina Restaurant Using Blow Up Dolls to Enforce Social Distancing

A restaurant in South Carolina is using blow up dolls to occupy empty tables in order to enforce social distancing.

NBC 10 reports that the dolls, which are dressed in real clothing, are a good way of reminding customers to keep a safe distance from each other to protect against coronavirus.

The Open Hearth Restaurant says it’s a nicer way of maintaining a six feet gap between people without having to use caution tape.

“It’s a concept that is not frightening to people and it gives them something once again light to think about instead of virus and ex’s everywhere,” said restaurant owner Paula Starr Melehes.

Other restaurants around the world are also testing greenhouse-style glass pods for diners.

At a restaurant in the Netherlands, waiters wear face visors and masks as they serve up food to customers on long boards to avoid any physical contact.

No one seems to have anticipated what will happen in summer when the glorified greenhouses, which are located outside, reach baking hot temperatures.

Apparently, this is part of our “new normal.”

Does this look normal to you?

