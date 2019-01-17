South Dakota to Consider Bill Banning Transgender Students from Competing Against Opposite Biological Sex

Image Credits: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

State lawmakers in South Dakota introduced a bill this week that would require students who consider themselves to be transgender, to participate in school sports that correspond to their assigned biological sex, not of the gender they have assumed.

The new bill would rescind current rules adopted by the South Dakota High School Activities Association in 2015 that allows transgender kids to participate in school sports under their assumed sexual choice, instead of their biological gender, the Daily Wire reported.

The bill was introduced Tuesday by Republicans Senator Jim Bolin (Canton) and Representative Thomas Brunner (Nisland).

