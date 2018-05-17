South Korea offers to play mediator between US, North Korea

South Korea is offering to play the role of mediator between the U.S. and North Korea after Pyongyang threatened to call off a summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

A South Korean presidential Blue House official said on Thursday that it plans to “sufficiently convey (to the United States) what we’ve discerned about North Korea’s position and attitude… and sufficiently convey the United States’ position to North Korea,” according to Reuters.

The comments come after North Korea threatened to pull out of the upcoming summit between Trump and Kim after Pyongyang abruptly canceled a meeting with South Korean officials over denuclearization.

North Korea on Tuesday pointed to U.S.-South Korea military drills in cancelling the meeting with officials from Seoul.

