South Korea Reports First Death From Coronavirus

The South Korean Centers for Disease Control has confirmed the first death from the coronavirus in the country, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

The exact cause of death is being investigated, according to the statement.

Seoul reported earlier in the day that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen from 82 to 104.

In the meantime, the southeastern city of Daegu, affected by the infection, has implemented numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, isolating soldiers at military bases.

The local mayor has urged people to stay in their homes and even wear medical masks indoors.

The news comes as Beijing reported a total of 2,118 fatalities across mainland China from the disease, with almost 75,000 people infected.

At the moment, the infection has spread to more than 25 countries, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring a global health emergency over the virus outbreak.



