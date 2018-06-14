South Korea reviewing military exercises with US

South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Thursday said that his country must be flexible in regards to military pressure on North Korea if denuclearization talks are serious and added that military exercises with the U.S. would be reviewed.

Reuters reports that Moon told reporters that further changes to plans for military drills with U.S. forces would be considered after President Trump announced the U.S. would halt war games with South Korea amid a historic summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“If North Korea sincerely carries out denuclearization steps and North Korea’s dialogue with the South and the United States to resolve hostilities goes well, it will be necessary to flexibly change military pressure against the North to abide by the spirit of the Panmunjom Declaration,” Moon said, pointing to an agreement made by him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in April to have a better relationship between the two countries.

