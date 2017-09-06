South Korea: US missile defense system to be fully installed Thursday

South Korea’s defense ministry says the remaining launchers for a U.S. missile defense system deployed to the country will be installed Thursday, in the wake of North Korea’s latest nuclear test.

In addition to the launchers, the ministry said that construction and related equipment will also be installed, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The system, known as THAAD, was first deployed to a former golf course in the rural southern area of Seongju in April.

A THAAD battery has a maximum six truck-mounted launchers that can fire up to 48 interceptor missiles. But it was deployed earlier this year with just two launchers.

