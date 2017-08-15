South Korean president: Seoul must be involved in any military decisions

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

South Korea’s president on Tuesday said Seoul must be involved in any decisions about military action in the region.

“No one should be allowed to decide on a military action on the Korean Peninsula without South Korean agreement,” said President Moon Jae-in in a speech, according to The New York Times.

Moon’s comments follow a week of heightened tensions between Pyongyang and Washington, D.C. After raising the possibility of striking waters near a United States territory last week, North Korea has reportedly backed off from its threat to launch missiles at Guam.

