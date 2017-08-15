South Korean president: Seoul must be involved in any military decisions

South Korea’s president on Tuesday said Seoul must be involved in any decisions about military action in the region.

“No one should be allowed to decide on a military action on the Korean Peninsula without South Korean agreement,” said President Moon Jae-in in a speech, according to The New York Times.

Moon’s comments follow a week of heightened tensions between Pyongyang and Washington, D.C. After raising the possibility of striking waters near a United States territory last week, North Korea has reportedly backed off from its threat to launch missiles at Guam.

