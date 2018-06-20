Southern Poverty Law Center Has More Than $90 Million In Offshore Funds

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a left-wing nonprofit known for its “hate group” designations, now has $92 million in offshore investment funds, according to financial statements.

The SPLC, which has come under fire from across the political spectrum for some of its “extremist” labeling of groups, has been thriving since President Donald Trump entered the White House.

The controversial organization reported $477 million in total assets and $132 million in contributions on its most recent tax forms, which cover Nov. 1, 2016 to Oct. 31, 2017. That represents an increaseof $140 million in its total assets from the previous year. Millions flowed to the group following the deadly Charlottesville, Va. attacks from employees at companies including JP Morgan Chase and Apple as well as from actors such as George Clooney.

