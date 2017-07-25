S&P 500 jumps to record high on busy earnings day

Wall Street extended its record-setting run on Tuesday, with major indexes posting gains on a heavy day of corporate earnings that included well-received reports from McDonald’s and Caterpillar.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs, although the Nasdaq’s gains were crimped by declines in Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) after its results. Alphabet shares were down 2.4 percent.

Shares of McDonald’s (MCD.N) rose 5.2 percent, after the world’s largest fast-food chain by revenue posted its biggest jump in global sales at established restaurants in five years. Caterpillar (CAT.N) shares surged 5.5 percent after the heavy equipment maker raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year.

Those stocks spurred the Dow industrials, leaving the Dow close to record territory.

