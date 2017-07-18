S&P 500, Nasdaq Close at Records as Tech Shares Lead

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at records on Tuesday as gains in tech stocks offset weakness in telecom services and energy shares.

A surge in Netflix Inc. NFLX, +13.54% shares on the back of strong earnings gave the broader tech sector a boost and helped to underpin the large-cap index push into the positive territory.

The S&P 500 index SPX, +0.06% edged up 1.47 points to close at 2,460.61.

The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, +0.47% rose 29.87 points, or 0.5%, to end at 6,344.31, gaining for an eighth session in a row, its best win streak since Feb. 24, 2015, according to WSJ Market Data Group.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.25% fell 54.99 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 21,574.73. The price-weighted gauge was weighed down by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, -2.60% , which shed 2.6% after quarterly results that showed a 40% decline in an important segment of trading.

