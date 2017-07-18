S&P 500, Nasdaq Close at Records as Tech Shares Lead

Image Credits: Luis Villa del Campo / Wiki.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at records on Tuesday as gains in tech stocks offset weakness in telecom services and energy shares.

A surge in Netflix Inc. NFLX, +13.54% shares on the back of strong earnings gave the broader tech sector a boost and helped to underpin the large-cap index push into the positive territory.

The S&P 500 index SPX, +0.06% edged up 1.47 points to close at 2,460.61.

The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, +0.47% rose 29.87 points, or 0.5%, to end at 6,344.31, gaining for an eighth session in a row, its best win streak since Feb. 24, 2015, according to WSJ Market Data Group.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.25% fell 54.99 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 21,574.73. The price-weighted gauge was weighed down by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, -2.60% , which shed 2.6% after quarterly results that showed a 40% decline in an important segment of trading.

Read More


Related Articles

How Crumbling US Infrastructure Hurts Manufacturing Biz

How Crumbling US Infrastructure Hurts Manufacturing Biz

Economy
Comments
Cashless Society Alert: Visa Will Be Giving Up To $500,000 To Restaurants That Go ‘100% Cashless’

Cashless Society Alert: Visa Will Be Giving Up To $500,000 To Restaurants That Go ‘100% Cashless’

Economy
Comments

$10bn Cryptocurrency Devaluation in 24 Hours, Bitcoin Hit Hard

Economy
Comments

When Government Contracts Become Corporate Welfare

Economy
Comments

Wall Street slightly up as earnings season picks up pace

Economy
Comments

Comments