S&P 500 Retreats After Five-Day Rally

Image Credits: flickr, albertocarrasco.

The S&P 500 drifted lower Tuesday, snapping the index’s five-session win streak.

Shares of Priceline Group and TripAdvisor posted double-digit losses, making them the S&P 500’s biggest percentage decliners after the online travel companies disappointed investors with their quarterly results. Meanwhile, falling bond yields pressured bank stocks, and proposed deals swung shares of chip makers and media companies.

“Put together a lot of speculative M&A transactions and earnings and you get a good cocktail to move markets,” said Michael Scanlon, a portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management.

Read more


Related Articles

Bitcoin Surges 11% to Record Above $7,800

Bitcoin Surges 11% to Record Above $7,800

Economy
Comments
Unions Want Freedom of Association — But Only for Themselves

Unions Want Freedom of Association — But Only for Themselves

Economy
Comments

Trump Victory Gives Mutual Funds & ETFs $2.9 Trillion Boost

Economy
Comments

The Free Market Levels the Playing Field

Economy
Comments

Analysis: House Tax Plan Would Create Nearly 1 Million New Jobs and Increase GDP By 3.9%

Economy
Comments

Comments