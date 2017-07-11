Space breakthrough: Scientists Teleport Photon from Earth to Orbit

For the first time, scientists have successfully teleported a photon from the ground to a satellite in orbit.

It’s been 20 years since quantum scientists successfully teleported a photon over 10 miles, proving that quantum entanglement — a process that Albert Einstein called “spooky action at a distance” — was possible.

The very unnatural phenomenon occurs when two quantum objects, such as photons, share a wave function. Since they come into existence at the exact same time and place, they share the same identity, even when separated. What happens to one happens to the other — wherever it exists.

In 2010, a team at the University of Science and Technology of China in Shanghai set a record by teleporting photons over 60 miles on Earth.

