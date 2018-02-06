SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Blasts Off From Florida

A new SpaceX jumbo rocket built to be the world’s most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasted off from Florida on Tuesday in its debut test launch in a milestone for Silicon Valley billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s rocket company.

The 23-story tall Falcon Heavy, carrying a cherry red Tesla Roadster automobile into space as a mock payload, roared off its launch pad at 3:45 p.m. (2045 GMT) at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

It launched from the same site used by NASA’s towering Saturn 5 rockets to carry Apollo missions to the moon more than 40 years ago.

