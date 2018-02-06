SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Blasts Off From Florida

Image Credits: JD Lasica, Flickr.

A new SpaceX jumbo rocket built to be the world’s most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasted off from Florida on Tuesday in its debut test launch in a milestone for Silicon Valley billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s rocket company.

The 23-story tall Falcon Heavy, carrying a cherry red Tesla Roadster automobile into space as a mock payload, roared off its launch pad at 3:45 p.m. (2045 GMT) at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

It launched from the same site used by NASA’s towering Saturn 5 rockets to carry Apollo missions to the moon more than 40 years ago.

Read more


Related Articles

Treasury's Mnuchin says he wants answers on Equifax breach

Treasury’s Mnuchin says he wants answers on Equifax breach

Science & Tech
Comments
Google Patents Reveal Plan For Total Big Brother Home Surveillance

Google Patents Reveal Plan For Total Big Brother Home Surveillance

Science & Tech
Comments

Study: Life Below Mars Surface “Promising”

Science & Tech
Comments

Ex-Facebook, Google Employees Turn Against Social Media Giants

Science & Tech
Comments

China’s Nuclear Submarines To Get Artificial Intelligence Systems To Assist Commanders

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments