Spain: 14 Moroccans Sexually Abuse Girl, Stab Her Boyfriend

Image Credits: Gonzopowers, Flickr.

The events took place in Santa Coloma de Gramenet in Catalonia two days ago. The young lady was traveling on the Metro with her boyfriend when the Moroccan “manada” (or wild herd, as the Spanish call sexually violent groups of men) started molesting her.

The youths followed the couple out of the train compartment and inserted themselves inside an elevator in the train station with them and proceeded to knife the young man as he defended his girlfriend, and violently sexually attack the young lady.

The group was arrested by the local police of Santa Coloma de Gramenet this past Sunday, November 11th, in the house they were squatting in.

