Spain Calls Snap Election After Socialists Fail to Pass Budget

The government of Spain formally called for a snap general election Friday following its failure to pass its 2019 budget through Congress.

Earlier in the week, the ruling Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) failed to secure the additional votes it needed from two separatist Catalan parties, the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and the Catalan European Democratic Party (PDeCAT).

With the government paralyzed by a lack of support, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the PSOE called for an election to break the impasse. The vote will be held on the April 28th.

