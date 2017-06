Catalonia has put itself on a direct collision course with Madrid as the Spanish region has set a date for its latest independence referendum.

Carles Puigdemont, the President of the northeastern region has announced that it will hold a controversial referendum over the issue of breaking away from the control of Madrid in a vote on October 1.

Mr Puigdemont also revealed the question that Catalans will be asked in the vote.

Voters will be asked: “Do you want Catalonia to be an independent state in the form of a republic?”

