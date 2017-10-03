Tension increased in Spain’s restless Catalonia region today as it emerged hundreds of police have been forced out of their hotels ahead of a strike dubbed “a nation’s walkout.”

The owner of the three-star Hotel Vila in the seaside resort of Calella just north of Barcelona confirmed today that he had asked around 100 Civil Guards staying at the establishment to leave.

David Coll said that he had taken his decision after confrontations between officers and locals in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Unreal photo of the day. Catalan firefighters protecting voters against Spanish Guardia Civil during independence vote today. Photographer unknown #Catalonia pic.twitter.com/x8TRIZxMtz — Pierre-André Déry (@pierreandredery) October 2, 2017

