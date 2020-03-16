Spain & Portugal Seal Borders to Slow Coronavirus Spread

Both Spain and Portugal are locking down their borders to try to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Spain is enforcing entry restrictions and Portugal has suspended rail and air traffic from Spain, which it shares a 754 mile border.

However, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the travel restrictions will not affect the movement of goods or workers.

“There will be no tourism between Portugal and Spain in the coming months,” he said, adding that the restrictions will only affect non-essential travel.

Tourism has already been hurting as people decided on their own to cancel travel plans.

“Even though Portugal has reported 245 confirmed cases of coronavirus, far below Spain’s 7,753, the Portuguese government declared a “state of alert” on Friday until April 9,” reported The Jakarta Post. “But, in a video address, Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is currently in voluntary quarantine at home despite testing negative for coronavirus, said he will call the state council for Wednesday to discuss if the country should declare a state of emergency.”

“According to Portuguese law, a state of emergency can only be declared if there is an ‘imminent’ or ‘serious threat,’ and can only last up to 15 days. If declared, it would mainly limit people’s movements nationwide.”

