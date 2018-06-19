Spain: Students Forced Out of Their Homes to Make Way For Migrants

Students in Spain have been forced to leave their homes despite having paid their accommodation fees to make way for migrants who just arrived on the Aquarius rescue ship in Valencia.

The ship docked in Valencia on Sunday, carrying 630 migrants who were promised free healthcare and possible asylum by Spain’s socialist government. The boat was previously turned away by Italy after the country’s new anti-mass migration interior minister Matteo Salvini denied it access.

Online daily Actualidad Valdepeñas reports that shortly after some of the migrants arrived in Alicante, numerous students living in a local student residence were told to pack their bags and leave within 24 hours, despite having agreed contracts on and paid for their accommodation.

A German language student named Rubén was told to leave despite having paid €750 a month for his room.

The young man’s mother told the news outlet that the students were told to leave “because (the migrants) come with many illnesses” and it wasn’t safe for them to remain there.

“It’s like we are solving one problem by causing others, and this is a big problem because right now there is nowhere in Alicante for my son to live and continue with his studies. We are going to go there to see if we can find something, but it will be very difficult since everything is already booked for the summer months,” she said.

The mother added that the “illness” explanation was likely a just an excuse because authorities wouldn’t house hundreds of sick migrants in the middle of a bustling tourist city.

The vast majority of the migrants are from African countries like Sudan and Nigeria, with others coming from Eritrea, South Sudan and Algeria.

This is by no means the first time citizens in Europe have been turfed out of their homes to be replaced by migrants.

Back in 2016, a hospital on the Italian island of Sardinia was ordered to kick out local patients in order to make way for migrants.

The German government also announced it would spend €600 million euros housing migrants in upmarket Berlin hotels at a cost of €18,000 per “refugee,” while the city’s 10,000 homeless population remained on the streets.

Earlier that year, an 80-year-old hotel owner was forced by police to house numerous migrants in his small guest house.

Video footage shows Luigi Fogli pleading with authorities as the African migrants take up residence.

“Do you want to put them in my apartment too?” Fogli cries as his protest falls on deaf ears.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.