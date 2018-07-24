Spain’s New Socialist Government Fuels Migrant Crisis

As expected, the shift in Spain’s government from center-right to a left-far left coalition has dramatically increased the attractiveness of the country as a migrant port of entry into Europe. The immigrants are now receiving aid that not even Spanish citizens are offered.

Last weekend alone, 1200 immigrants were rescued off 48 precarious boats locally termed “pateras” that were traveling across the Strait of Gibraltar and the Sea of Alboran.

Amongst the rescued immigrants was a woman thought to be in labor who was helicoptered off the coast to a hospital in Almeria, only to find out that she wasn’t giving birth yet after all.

Read more