Spain’s Socialist Government Reverses Policy, Refuses ‘Migrant’ Ship

Image Credits: Wiki.

The reign in Spain of virtue-signaling on mass migration ended abruptly yesterday, after less than two weeks.

Even the socialists in Europe are starting to realize that their populace does not want millions more impoverished “migrants” from cultures and religions that shun assimilation, and consider generous welfare subsidies as tribute from the infidels, a signal of weakness and submission. Dramatic evidence is provided by Spain, which just this month installed the Secretary-general of the Spanish Socialist-Workers party, Pedro Sanchez as Prime Minister.

When Italy’s new populist government refused to allow the MS Aquarius, jammed with 629 North Africans, to land, and turned it away, Spain stepped up and allowed the refugees entry to Spain, and because of the Schengen Agreement that ended border barriers, the entire EU.

Read more


Related Articles

U.N. to present plan for Mediterranean migrant centers for EU

U.N. to present plan for Mediterranean migrant centers for EU

World News
Comments
France says Malta may let migrant rescue ship dock

France says Malta may let migrant rescue ship dock

World News
Comments

North Korea Reportedly Cancels Annual Anti-U.S. Rally

World News
Comments

Swedish court sentences three to prison over synagogue arson attack

World News
Comments

Mattis Heads to China for Strategic Talks with PLA

World News
Comments

Comments