Spain’s Socialist Government Reverses Policy, Refuses ‘Migrant’ Ship

The reign in Spain of virtue-signaling on mass migration ended abruptly yesterday, after less than two weeks.

Even the socialists in Europe are starting to realize that their populace does not want millions more impoverished “migrants” from cultures and religions that shun assimilation, and consider generous welfare subsidies as tribute from the infidels, a signal of weakness and submission. Dramatic evidence is provided by Spain, which just this month installed the Secretary-general of the Spanish Socialist-Workers party, Pedro Sanchez as Prime Minister.

When Italy’s new populist government refused to allow the MS Aquarius, jammed with 629 North Africans, to land, and turned it away, Spain stepped up and allowed the refugees entry to Spain, and because of the Schengen Agreement that ended border barriers, the entire EU.

