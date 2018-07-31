Spain’s Socialist government sets aside millions to pay for “migrant emergency” they themselves created

Spain’s Interior Ministry, headed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has approved several emergency contracts to establish a unit based in the Bay of Algeciras (Cádiz) to assist illegal immigrants upon arrival.

The total cost of these measures, for a period of only 3 months, amounts to almost €3.5 million, of which a total of €350,000 for translators and interpreters stands out.

The resolution, as reported by OKDIARIO, refers to the “emergency” caused by the “unexpected and massive arrival of vessels with immigrants to the Spanish coasts.”

Just in the past two days, 1,200 people have arrived in Spain via the Strait of Gibraltar, Murcia and Alicante. The report highlights that this situation is not “temporary” – it will last as long as the good weather does, which in Spain can mean until early November.

