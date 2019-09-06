Spanish City Pushes 'Dog Tax'

A city in northwestern Spain has proposed a tax on dog owners.

Zamora wants to impose a nine euro tax on dog owners annually in the city where dogs outnumber young children.

“Dog owners should contribute to a certain extent to the [city] expenses,” Zamora’s tax councilor Diego Bernardo told Reuters. “The tax has caused strong citizen reaction.”

“Some don’t agree at all, others just resigned themselves to the fact and some accept it, [yet] not all reactions have been negative.”

The city says the money, anticipated to range between 50k to 90k euros, will be used to develop more dog walking areas, pay for clean-up and poop bag dispensers, although of course that remains to be seen.



